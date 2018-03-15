St. Patrick’s Weekend Events

St. Patrick’s Day and the second weekend in March events in the Mother Lode include the Friday Flix at the Opera Hall featuring The Big Lebowski, the Second Saturday Art Night in Downtown Sonora and the Annual Murphys Irish Days.

The 26th Annual Murphys Irish Days Pancake Breakfast Saturday morning will be followed by the Murphys Irish Day celebration and parade. No matter the weather expect bagpipes to play, over 150 vendors offering fine arts and crafts, home-baked delicacies, Irish themed souvenirs and many tasty things to eat and drink including the Native Sons selling corned beef sandwiches. There will also be live music and nearly everyone will be wearing green. Shuttle buses will be available from Ironstone Vineyards.

In Columbia at the Church of the 49ers you can also show your Irish pride and be prepared for some shenanigans at the St. Patrick’s Day Frivolity event in Faith Hall. At 5:00 pm there will be a traditional Irish dinner, and live music with all proceeds going toward the purchase of stage lights for the sanctuary. Details are here.

The Sierra Waldorf School Rites of Spring Auction on Saturday will have a Cirque Du Spring – A Victorian Circus Extravaganza – theme this year. It will feature Victorian era, vintage circus, and steampunk decorations and costumes. Details and ticket information is in the event listing.

More events this Friday are listed here.

For more information about other upcoming events check out everything listed in our Events Calendar. If you have a local event that you’d like to have listed on the myMotherLode.com Event Calendar, use the event submission form here to let us know about it. Written by Sabrina Biehl. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.