  Bringing Down Hazardous Trees For Free

Amador County, CA — After completing a tree mortality program west of Highway 49, Amador County has launched a second one to remove hazardous dead and dying trees, posing a danger to roads, the traveling public, and private property east of the highway.

The program has identified over 300 hazardous trees on over 250 private parcels and sent right-of-entry forms to property owners where hazardous trees were found. The trees will be brought down for free. The state reimburses the county for this work, but the project cannot be implemented unless property owners return the right of entry form. Failure to return the signed form will result in trees not being removed.

“To date, the return of right of entry forms for this new project has been disappointing,” revealed county officials, adding, “This may be the last tree mortality removal project the county will be implementing, as there are no guarantees of future project funding.”

It is anticipated to be implemented this spring. Before any work occurs on a property, the owner will be notified by the county to ensure against any inconveniences. For questions regarding the Tree Mortality Program or the Right of Entry form, contact Dr. Richard Harris at (707) 685-5508 or rrharrisconsulting@gmail.com. Additionally, that is the contact information for anyone who did not receive a form but feels that they have dead and dying trees on their property that may qualify for removal. Any requests for inspections to assess the situation will be handled quickly.