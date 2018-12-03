TUD To Hear About O’Neil Tunnel Project

TUD Board - Jim Grinnell, Bob Rucker, Barbara Balen, Ron Kopf and Ron Ringen Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District Board will hear a presentation about repairs needed to improve the degrading O’Neil Tunnel near Jamestown.

It is located at the end of Table Mountain Ditch at O’Neil Reservoir. The total length of the tunnel is 476 ft., and 270 ft. of the upstream section has already been piped due to deterioration of the tunnel arch. Various options for the remaining 206 ft. of the open tunnel section will be discussed by the board. The O’Neil tunnel provides conveyance for raw water for over 70 TUD connections, which include over a dozen ditch domestic customers, and the source water for the Peppermint Creek Mobile Home Park, which serves around 100 treated water connections.

Later in the meeting the board will hear an update on Capital Improvement Projects for the current fiscal year. The meeting will start Tuesday at 2pm in the TUD board meeting room on Nugget Blvd in Sonora.

Then coming up on Thursday the board has scheduled a special meeting to have a facilitated planning session to review a broad range of district matters, procedures and policies. The open to the public meeting will start at 8am in the TUD meeting room.

The TUD Meetings will be available in our Multimedia Section when the TUD board is in session. Meetings are usually on the second Tuesday at 2pm and the fourth Tuesday at 5:30pm of each month.