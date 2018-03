Guardrail Work On Highway 4 Near Copperopolis Enlarge

Copperopolis, CA — There is slow-and-go traffic east of Copperopolis. Caltrans scheduled some last minute guardrail repair work today.

Be prepared for 10-15 minute traffic delays on Highway 4 until 4pm. The work is taking place between O’Byrnes Ferry Road and Hunt Road. Officials were also in that area making repairs yesterday. Caltrans spokesperson Warren Alford says the work should be wrapped up by this afternoon.