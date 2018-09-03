High Speed Rail Expected To Need More Time And Money

CA High-speed Rail Authority logo Enlarge

Sonora, CA — A new business plan for California’s bullet train project will be released later today, and the CEO is promising more transparency moving forward.

The last update a couple of years ago stated the project would cost around $64-billion and be completed by 2029, connecting San Francisco and Los Angeles. New CEO Brian Kelly stepped into the leadership role this past February, and indicated there could be a bumpier path ahead. Recently there was a $3-billion cost increase on a segment currently under construction in the Central Valley.

There are also lingering questions about long-term funding. Voters approved $10-billion in bonds in 2008, and $2.5-billion in federal stimulus money has been spent.

