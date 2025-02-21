CCAS Fury Valentine’s Day Speed Dating A Success -- CCAS photo View Photos

San Andres, CA — Calaveras County Animal Services (CCAS) is touting the success of its take on speed dating for the Valentine’s Day holiday.

Animal services officials praised, “Staff spent many, many hours planning for this event, and it was well worth all of the effort! We are so thankful to the many volunteers who gave up their Saturday to help out and to FOCUS and Gimmie Shelter for coming out to join us.”

As we reported here to celebrate the holiday, CCAS brought together animals and potential owners to see if there was a connection and hopefully an adoption. It worked beautifully as eight animals were adopted, four dogs and four cats each. Shelter officials shared, “I hope you can imagine the excitement we felt watching each animal head out with their new family. We didn’t know how it would go with so many dogs out all at once, but we were amazed at how well-behaved they were!”

However, stressing that there are still many dogs and cats waiting to be adopted, they invite the public to come by and check them out. Some are sponsored, meaning the adoption fees are waived.