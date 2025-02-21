Jamestown Woman And Sonora Man Resist Arrest

Melanie White --TCSO booking photo View Photos

Jamestown, CA— While Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies were arresting a Sonora man struggling against being handcuffed, a Jamestown woman allegedly pounced on them.

Sheriff’s deputies recently responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 11200 block of Silver Pine Drive in Jamestown. The caller stated that 24-year-old Austin Gonzales, who had multiple felony warrants, was trespassing and was causing a disturbance. Once on the scene, deputies found him inside a tent on the property. When ordered out by deputies, Gonzales refused.

Sheriff’s officials report that when deputies entered the tent, a struggle ensued as Gonzales pulled his arms away. They added that suddenly, Melanie White, 47, ran into the tent and confronted deputies, hitting one in the shoulder, while Gonzales continued to resist, yelling profanities and threats.

Both Gonzales and White were arrested. White faces charges of felony resisting or obstructing a peace officer by force or violence and a misdemeanor warrant. Gonzales also faces resisting a peace officer charge and his drug-related warrants.