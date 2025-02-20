Tuolumne County Gets $9-M Broadband Infrastructure Grants

Sonora, CA — The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has awarded $9 million in broadband infrastructure awards for five projects in Tuolumne County, marking a significant milestone in the state’s $2 billion Last Mile Federal Funding Account grant program.

“We are making extraordinary progress towards achieving our state’s Broadband for All objectives as we work to connect all Californians to fast, reliable, and affordable broadband infrastructure,” said CPUC President Alice Reynolds.

Focusing on underserved and low-income regions, the initiative aims to reduce the digital divide by boosting investment in broadband infrastructure, lowering costs, and improving access for all, benefiting around 3,300 homes and businesses in Tuolumne County. Sierra Nevada Communications has received four grants, and AT&T has received one. This chart is a breakdown of the five projects and funding.

CPUC officials provided this data on the state’s broadband expansion:

With today’s grants, the CPUC has given out over $1 billion in broadband funding for projects in 52 California counties.

The state budget for 2027–2028 is expected to include an additional $550 million for the Last Mile initiative.

Important accomplishments to date: