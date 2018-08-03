Calaveras Town Hall Meeting To Focus On Infrastructure Projects

Michael Oliveira Enlarge

Arnold, CA — A town hall meeting is scheduled for tonight for residents of supervisorial district three in Calaveras County.

The area stretches from outside of Murphys, through Arnold and up to the Alpine County border near Bear Valley. District Three Supervisor Michael Oliveira will lead the event, and other county officials are planning to be on hand. A major topic will be the status of recovery projects following last year’s winter storm damage. There are projects underway on Blagen Road, Canyon View Drive, Murphys Drive and Pennsylvania Gulch. In addition, there will be discussion about establishing a permanent access/egress for emergency response, and the process for funding other road projects. The meeting will run from 6-8pm at the Independence Hall at 1445 Blagen Road in Arnold. It is open to the public.

