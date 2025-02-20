Mathiesen Reflects On Time As Chicken Ranch Rancheria Tribal Chair

Former Tribal Chair Lloyd Mathiesen View Photo

Jamestown, CA — Lloyd Mathiesen, who led the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me Wuk Indians through a period of recent economic growth, as Tribal Chair, including the construction of the new resort, is no longer in the leadership role.

During a recent tribal election, he was replaced by Joseph Mathiesen Powell. Clarke Broadcasting spoke with Lloyd Mathiesen about some of the highlights of his time in the role, what he feels led to the leadership change, and his thoughts on future tribal projects and initiatives moving forward.

