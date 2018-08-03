Second Weekend In March Events

There are many events planned this weekend including the Sonora Celtic Faire.

Patrick Michael Karnahan, Founder and CEO of the Sonora Celtic Faire’s Founder was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The 32nd Sonora Celtic Fair begins at 9am on Friday March 9th, and opens on Saturday and Sunday at 10am at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Friday is family day, many school children visit each year to learn from hundreds of costumed performers and craftsmen re-enacting Celtic History, music, stories and dance. In the arena will be the International Ultimate Jousting Championships, the “Knights Of Mayhem” versus the “Knights Of Valor” charging at each other on horseback. The entertainment includes music on several stages, armored combat, juggling, and dancers with a lot to see in buildings or undercover if it rains. Details about the entertainment, and the shuttle service from the Junction, Walmart and several points in Downtown Sonora by a Black Oak Shuttle are here.

Friday night don’t miss “Volley for the Cure” in the Bud Castle Gym at Sonora High School accompanied by the Golden Regiment Band. Support the Sonora High School Volleyball Girls while supporting a cure for cancer, ticket details are here.

The Sonora Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring 2nd Saturday Art Night, this Saturday, Downtown shops and art gallerias will be open late for 2nd Saturday Art Night and local musicians will be at various locations playing music. At the Ventana Gallery, in conjunction with Arts in Corrections, art made by inmates from Sierra Conservation Center will be on display and fund raising by the event will go to the Drama, Art, Culinary and Band programs at Sonora High School.

Saturday morning, March 10 join the Calaveras County 4-H for the free Lego Build-up event. Activities are open to all ages and the public to learn about the Lego project in Calaveras 4-H while also testing engineering skills. Location details are in the event listing here.

The Sierra Nonprofit Services is hosting a Spring Shopping Even on Saturday in Jamestown as detailed here.

Continuing at the Sierra Repertory Theater, catch a performance of Mamma Mia! Musical Theatre.



The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 AM on AM 1450 KVML.

For more information about other upcoming events check out everything listed in our Events Calendar. If you have a local event that you’d like to have listed on the myMotherLode.com Event Calendar, use the event submission form here to let us know about it.