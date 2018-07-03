New Children’s Book Teaches Readers About Alzheimers

Local book author Sandy Lee has just released a children’s book that is designed to help a child deal with a serious subject that affects many families.

Lee was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The name of the new book is “Remembering Grandma, A Child’s Memory of Alzheimer’s”. It will soon be available in Sonora at Mountain Bookshop and Dandelions Consignment and/or ordered online at Amazon.

This special story teaches children a little of what Alzheimer’s can be like, letting them know it is not their fault, and that Grandma or any other loved one affected by this disease, can’t help what they do.

The book also contains several photos of Lee’s youngest son bonding with his Grandma (Lee’s mother), who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Part of the proceeds of this book will go towards an Alzheimer’s organization.

A “Meet the Author” book signing will take place at Staples in Sonora this Friday, March 9th from 11 AM to 3 PM. The next book signing is scheduled at Schnoogs from 11 AM through 2 PM on Saturday March 17th. The book will be available for purchase at both locations.

For more information, call Lee at 209-743-5223 or email amothersquest@gmail.com

Written by Mark Truppner.