A Traffic Stop In Groveland Uncovers Drugs And A ‘Ghost Gun’

Mickey Ringer -- TCSO booking photo View Photos

Groveland, CA— Two men were arrested in Groveland after a traffic stop uncovered drugs and a “ghost gun.”

A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputy recently pulled over a pickup truck on Merrell Road near Highway 120 for failing to stop at a stop sign and several vehicle code infractions, including an expired registration and an obscured license plate. The deputy questioned the driver, Denzel Barnes, 33, of Coulterville, and the passenger, Mickey Ringer, 32, of Groveland, who initially refused to identify himself but acknowledged that he had arrest warrants.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian tells Clarke Broadcasting, “A search of the car turned up several used hypodermic needles, one of which was loaded with a material that was likely from intravenous drug usage. Ringer lied and said his name was “John Doe” when the deputy gave him a citation.”

A loaded pistol and magazine were found under the passenger seat. Boujikian added, “The gun was known as a “ghost gun” since it lacked a serial number.”

A record check also showed that Ringer had many felony and misdemeanor drug-related warrants from outside agencies, along with a parole hold warrant. The deputy then patted down Ringer and discovered his driver’s license, a little bag of methamphetamine, and an empty pistol holster.

The two men were arrested without incident. As Ringer was being booked into jail, more methamphetamine turned up in his pocket, concealed inside a paper package. Ringer was charged with a felony knowingly bringing a controlled substance into a jail, a felon in possession of a firearm and a controlled substance, warrants, and giving a peace officer a fake identity. Boujikian shared, “Several additional charges related to possession of the unserialized handgun were recommended to the District Attorney.”

Barnes was arrested on multiple driving infractions and possession of a restricted drug