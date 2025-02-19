CCWD’s Ratterman Reappointed MCWRA President

CCWD image of Board Director, Division 1 Scott Ratterman View Photo

San Andreas, CA — A director with the Calaveras County Water District has been reappointed as President of the Mountain Counties Water Resources Association board.

“I am honored to continue serving as MCWRA President, and am grateful for the Board’s confidence in my leadership,” says Scott Ratterman. “I look forward to working alongside my fellow officers and our dedicated board to address the critical water resource challenges facing our region.”

Ratterman has served in the leadership role over the past two years. The group promotes the statewide importance of Sierra Nevada water resources through advocacy and collaboration.

Susan Peters of the Amador Water Agency has been picked to be the Vice President, Lori Anini of the El Dorado Irrigation District is the Treasurer, and Donna Seaman of the Georgetown Divide Public Utility District is the Secretary.

Ron Ringen of the Tuolumne Utilities District is also on the board.

Justin Caporusso, MCWRA Executive Director, says, “This esteemed group of leaders brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table, and we are confident that they will guide MCWRA towards continued success in our vision is to be the premiere advocate to influence water policy and protection of the Sierra Nevada watershed.”