Tuolumne County To Have More Discussions About Marijuana Rules

Sonora, CA — Three marijuana related items will go before the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The first is to implement regulations for the cultivation of cannabis for personal, non-commercial, use. On February 20 the board of supervisors approved an interim cannabis urgency ordinance that will remain in effect until at least April 6. The following day, the planning commission voted 7-0 to endorse plans for a permanent ordinance allowing for limited indoor and outdoor personal grows, dependent on zoning and the size of the property. (See Image) The commission also endorsed the idea of potentially allowing greenhouses to qualify as indoor growing space, as long as certain requirements are met.

Also related to marijuana, the board will debate the issue of creating a permit process for personal cannabis, which could create revenue to help enforcement. In addition, there will be talk about the ordinance code related to the enforcement of violations. The supervisors meeting will start at 9am, but the marijuana discussion is scheduled for 1:30pm.

Earlier in the meeting there will be a vote on approving Dr. Robert S. Bernstein as the new County Health Officer, and a vote on approving the preliminary 2018-19 budget for the Tuolumne County Economic Development Authority.

Written by BJ Hansen.