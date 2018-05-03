Monday School Information And Power Outages

March Snow in Groveland Enlarge

Twain Harte, CA — Some residents are still digging out from the weekend snowstorm, and there are some icy roads in areas.

Click here for Monday’s school delays. The page will be updated if more information comes into the news center. Power has been restored to all but six PG&E customers following the winter storm system. Those final six residences are in the Cold Springs area and should be restored by around 4pm today. PG&E is still working to repair a broken power pole in that area. At one point, there were thousands without electricity in the Mother Lode.

