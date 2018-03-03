Sunday Power Outages In Mother Lode

Sonora, CA — There are some scattered storm related power outages.

PG&E reports that 135 customers are without electricity in the area along Highway 120 east of Buck Meadows. Crews are working to fix a downed power line and full restoration should come by 6pm.

There also are 31 customers without electricity in the Twain Harte area. PG&E is working to make repairs resulting from trees falling into lines and equipment. Full restoration should come by early to late afternoon, according to the company.

Also yourself extra time when traveling this morning. Late last night and into the early morning hours there were reports to the CHP of cars getting stuck in various areas, most notably places like Tuolumne Road and Woodham Carnes Road.

The winter storm warning for the Sierra Nevada and Mother Lode expired at 10pm yesterday. Areas like Dodge Ridge ski resort report having received over 5 ft. of snow over the past three days.

