Drug dealer Sentenced To 10 years In State prison

Tuolumne County District Attorney's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– Derek Estes of Jamestown was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty to possession of fentanyl for sale, the Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office announced. Estes, who entered his plea on Jan. 21, admitted to a prior strike conviction and an aggravating factor that the crime involved a threat of great bodily harm or demonstrated cruelty, viciousness, or callousness.

Possession of fentanyl for sale typically carries a sentence of three, four, or five years served in county jail under California law. However, Estes’ prior strike conviction doubled his term, requiring it to be served in state prison. The conviction stems from a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Team investigation that led to a traffic stop on Nov. 7, 2024. Deputies found Estes with two bags containing a total of 21.4 grams of fentanyl. Stacey Christ, a passenger in the vehicle, faces charges of fentanyl possession for sale and murder related to the Oct. 10, 2024, overdose death of Richard Bennett Jr. As part of his plea, Estes was formally warned that providing fentanyl-laced drugs could result in manslaughter or murder charges if ingestion leads to death.

Anyone with information on drug sales in Tuolumne County is urged to contact the TNT tip line at 209-533-5884.