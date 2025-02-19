Mother Lode Fair Launches ‘Read to Win’ Program For National Reading Month

Mother Lode Fair Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– The Mother Lode Fair is bringing back its “Read to Win” program to celebrate National Reading Month in March.

Tuolumne County students in kindergarten through sixth grade who log 300 minutes of reading during the month will earn a free ticket to this year’s fair, valid for admission on Friday, Saturday or Sunday of the event. Students must record their reading time on the Read to Win Reading Log form, available on the fair’s website. Completed forms are due to Read to Win Coordinator Ron Hamilton at the fair office by Friday, April 11. Tickets will be distributed the week of May 19.

The Mother Lode Fair runs June 26–29. Opening Day on Thursday offers free admission for children 12 and under and seniors 62 and over. This year’s theme, Starry Nights & Carnival Lights, will feature live entertainment, junior livestock shows, community exhibits, carnival rides, games, and classic fair food.

For questions, contact Ron Hamilton at 209-588-3848 or info@mlfair.com.