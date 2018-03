Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature District Five Assemblyman Frank Bigelow.

He will give an overview of the new state budget, and speak about his level of optimism that the $65-million Courthouse project will remain in the May revise. He’ll also speak about the economy, a new push to increase water storage, the state of the local economy, and legislation he is introducing.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9am on STAR 92.7.

Written by BJ Hansen.

