Pile Burning Continues In Stanislaus National Forest

Stanislaus National Forest Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– Firefighters in the Stanislaus National Forest are continuing prescribed burns to reduce forest debris, taking advantage of recent rainfall to safely manage fire conditions.

Crews on the Mi-Wok/Summit District will target pile reductions in the Cedar Ridge area, while Groveland District personnel will focus on areas east of Camp Tawonga and along the Middle Fork of the Tuolumne River. In the Calaveras District, large machine decks will be burned in Ganns Meadow, Black Springs, and Dorrington. Fire personnel will monitor the burns around the clock to ensure complete consumption of the piles. Officials advise that smoke may be visible in the affected areas and urge the public not to report it as a wildfire.

The Stanislaus National Forest, in partnership with Tuolumne County Public Health, has developed a “smoke ready” website with additional resources that can be found here. For more information, contact Forest Public Affairs Officer Benjamin Cossel at benjamin.cossel@usda.gov or 209-288-6261.