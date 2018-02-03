Youth Program Deals With Childhood Bullying

Captain Encouragement is a local superhero who is taking on the forces of bullying in Tuolumne County and beyond.

Nicholas Domingo, Executive Director of Call to Inspire, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Call to Inspire is a non-profit organization created around the concepts of non-violence, compassion and understanding. Captain Encouragement is the character carrying out this mission as the face of the organization.

The character was created by Domingo about three 3 years ago in Tuolumne County, as a solution to the current issues of bullying and negativity. The concept was simple, develop a superhero that would combat bullying, violence and other real-life issues.

This program quickly evolved into a youth program that visits local and regional schools to teach kids in the Kindergarten through 3rd grade spectrum how to be real life heroes, how to become leaders, put a stop to bullying and treat each other with compassion. The program has since developed an afterschool program that allows the children, who go through the assembly program, to take their new found “super powers” into the community and make a difference.

Also creating a comic book to bring this character to life in an easily translatable format for the kids in the community.

Call to Inspire’s new vision is even bigger, to bring the assembly and after school program to all the schools of Tuolumne County over the course of 4 months. This is to connect the various schools that take part in this program together to get an entire county of schools working towards one goal, making compassion, resiliency and leadership the trend.

This Saturday March 3rd, the first major fundraiser for Call to Inspire, will take place at the Sonora Opera Hall in downtown Sonora. The event is called the First Annual Captain Encouragement Benefit Dinner. The fundraiser will feature dinner a catered dinner, live auction items, and presentations on working with local schools, police officers, fire fighters and doctors in order to take on the forces of bullying.

More information can be found at http://calltoinspire.com/

Written by Mark Truppner.