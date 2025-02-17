Hundreds Protest Actions Of President Trump, Elon Musk, In Downtown Sonora

Protest Held In Downtown Sonora View Photos

Sonora, CA — A crowd of around 300 people gathered for a protest that commenced during the noon hour at Courthouse Park in downtown Sonora.

Aimed at actions in Washington, DC, some community members were standing along the street holding signs with messages like, “Fire Elon Musk,” “Trump And Musk are Government Waste,” “No dictators,” “Call To Action,” and “Don’t Defund Education,” to name a handful. There were also speeches delivered by community leaders like District Two Tuolumne County Supervisor Ryan Campbell, Andrea Lisbon of the organization Stand Up Speak Out, community organizer BZ Smith, and local political campaign leader Mary Anne Schmidt.

It was noted that Schmidt, along with many of the organizations with booths in the park, like Tuolumne County Democrats and Indivisible, were among the organizers.

To view a short clip of Campbell’s introductory statements, click here.

Campbell stated that it is important to stand up for the poor, for the senior citizens, against the destruction of forests (via cuts and layoffs), and in support of programs that protect the community from fire.

There were also songs sung (to watch the rendition of “Blowing in the Wind,” click here.)

It was part of a National Day of Protest, focused on President Trump, with similar events taking place around the country.

There were also a handful of people on the opposite side of Courthouse Park, mixed in with the protestors, who came out and waved flags in support of President Trump.

A couple of Sonora Police Department patrol vehicles were also staged to the side of the park during what turned out to be a peaceful event. It began at noon and wrapped up shortly before two o’clock.