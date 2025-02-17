Cloudy
LGBTQ Resolution Request, Pickle Ball Court Update, On Sonora Council Agenda

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora City Council Chambers

Sonora, CA — Due to the President’s Day holiday, the Sonora City Council will meet on Tuesday this week.

At the last meeting on January 28, over 40 people urged the council to pass a resolution condemning an attack in Jamestown that has sparked concerns, particularly from members and allies of the LGBTQ community.

In response, councilmember Andy Merrill has requested that a resolution be placed on a future agenda for consideration. City policy requires that a request (for a vote) must first be placed on the consent calendar, and if approved, it will be placed on a later agenda for full discussion. The first step, going on the consent calendar, will happen on Tuesday.

In addition, the city will hear an update on a Snell Street Reconstruction Project and a proposal for realignment to better facilitate the installation of a new storm drain pipeline.

An update will also be provided on plans to construct a pickleball court at Woods Creek Rotary Park.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 5 pm at City Hall.

