Groveland, CA — The Tuolumne County Road Department reports that traffic delays are expected this morning on Old Highway 120 while a crew removes two dead trees.

Hope’s Tree Service has been hired to do the work, and it is scheduled to take place between 8:30am-noon. Traffic control operations will be in place so extended delays are expected. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route if possible.

