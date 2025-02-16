TCSO Reports Local Elementary School Teacher Arrested

Curtis Creek Elementary View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has put out a statement in regard to an incident that occurred at Curtis Creek Elementary School on Friday.

A parent at the school reached out to the sheriff’s office today (Saturday) about a matter that occurred the day prior.

The Sheriff’s Office reports, “This afternoon, deputies reviewed video surveillance at the school, which showed a teacher, 60-year-old Phillip Hickey, had thrown an indoor baseball base at a student’s chest in response to being hit by a small squishy toy thrown by the student. The student’s parent requested a citizen’s arrest be made for battery charges. Hickey was later arrested and taken to the Dambacher Detention Center, where he was booked on charges of battery on school grounds and misdemeanor child abuse.”

No additional information was immediately released.