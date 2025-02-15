Five Suspects Arrested In Search That Turned Up Guns And Drugs

MCSO drug and gun bust View Photo

Mariposa County, CA— Five suspects were arrested after a raid on a Catheys Valley area residence turned up drugs and guns while Mariposa County’s sheriff warns of that dangerous combination.

On Wednesday, deputies carried out a search warrant in the 3000 block of Highway 140, turning up 18 firearms, several thousand rounds of ammunition, and about two ounces of methamphetamine. According to Sheriff Jeremy Briese, while that amount sounds like a small amount, that equates to potentially over 5,600 individual doses.

“Just one gun off the street and away from criminals is a win in my book,” stated Sheriff Jeremy Briese. “The fact that we were able to get 18 guns out of the hands of meth users/dealers definitely makes my day. Had those weapons been used, the outcome could have been very different.”

As a result of the warrant service, four felony and one misdemeanor arrests were made. All from Mariposa, Matthew Clemons was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, including a large capacity magazine. Tracy Kirkpatrick for possession of a controlled substance and sale while being armed with a loaded and operable firearm and having a large capacity magazine. Matthew Barnard for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Earl Savage for being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with priors. Caley Savage of Catheys Valley was taken into custody for a felon in possession of a firearm and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Sheriff Briese added, “Methamphetamine remains a significant threat to our community, and we will continue to be proactive in our pursuit of users and dealers.” He continued, “Unfortunately, these types of incidents are never just about the drugs. Methamphetamine destroys families and communities. Users of methamphetamine often act erratically and unpredictably, which makes them incredibly dangerous. The drug can cause individuals to lose control, exhibit violent behavior, and make irrational decisions, putting everyone around them at risk. This unpredictability is why we remain vigilant. The dangers go beyond just the drugs themselves—they often lead to firearms, violence, and other criminal activities.”