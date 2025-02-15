Creating A Safe Pathway For Students And Public In San Andreas

CCPW San Andreas Pope Street Safe Routes to School Project Update ma View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County Public Works officials want to hear from the public regarding the San Andreas Pope Street Safe Routes to School Project and will hold a meeting on the plans next week.

Through the construction of a multipurpose walkway along Main Street, Pope Street, Lewis Avenue, California Street, Treat Avenue, and Nielson Road, the San Andreas Pope Street Safe Routes to School Project will create safe pathways for cyclists and pedestrians. High-visibility crosswalks, lighting, and junction speed tables will also be incorporated into the project area to ensure safe transportation from San Andreas’ main residential zone to important surrounding destinations.

In August 2020, the Calaveras Council of Governments completed the Safe Route to School Gap Fill Plan. They asked for and were awarded a Safe Routes to School Grant to finance preliminary engineering, including final design, environmental clearance, and right of way. The county is spearheading this endeavor, and once it is finished, it will post bids and supervise construction.

The public is invited to a meeting regarding the Safe Routes to School Project to give opinions about the project and ask questions of the project team. Public works officials relay that important information on the project schedule and suggested enhancements will also be discussed. The meeting on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, will be held at the San Andreas Elementary School Library, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“Your participation is crucial to the success of this project, ensuring the project development team is aware of your feedback. Come share your thoughts, ask questions, and stay informed as we move forward together!” stated public works officials.

For additional information, contact Jennifer Ellis, the county’s senior engineer, at (209) 754-6402.