Polar Plungers Raise $25,000 For Special Olympics

Sonora, CA — Besides raising a lot of goosebumps participants in Saturday’s Polar Plunge into Lake Tulloch brought in $25,000 that will be used to support programs here in the Mother Lode under the auspices of Special Olympics Northern California.

Those who signed up to support the event’s second annual staging included plungers and “chickens,” who opted to avert the chilly waters of South Shore Lake Tulloch, paid a minimum of $125 to partake in the fun and incentive rewards, which included long-sleeve Polar Plunge “Thrill of the Chill” participants’ t-shirts and a costume contest along with an after-party with lunch and awards.

Among the community supporters to leap into the lake were Tuolumne County Sheriff Jim Mele and members of his staff as well as CHP personnel, who shared photos (viewable in the image box slideshow).

The funds raised from the event are earmarked to continue providing sports training and competition opportunities to Special Olympics athletes currently being served as well as for outreach efforts to others who might want to participate in the programs as Special Olympians.

Written by Tori James If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.