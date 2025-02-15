Placerville Man Arrested After Spitting On Officer

Twain Harte, CA— A Placerville man spit on a CHP officer when being arrested for DUI in Twain Harte.

CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado tells Clarke Broadcasting that 28-year-old Braydan Ruhga recently crashed a Chevrolet Silverado pickup near the Elizabeth Peak Road and Middle Camp Road intersection. When officers arrived on the scene, they questioned Ruhga and determined he was driving while intoxicated. According to Machado, Ruhga became “upset and uncooperative” while being handcuffed and spit on the officer.

Subsequently, Ruhga was taken to the Tuolumne County Jail and booked for felony battery and obstructing an officer. Neither he nor the officer was injured.