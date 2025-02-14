Short Chase And Resisting Arrest Lands Sonora Man Behind Bars

Montano's vehicle flipped over on Sanguinetti Road under the Hwy 108 overpass -- TCSO photo View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man who allegedly resisted arrest was still handcuffed but not until after nearly hitting a shopper outside Walmart and subsequently crashing his sports car nearby.

A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy was recently patrolling the Crossroads Shopping Center on Sanguinetti Road in Sonora when they recognized 23-year-old Phillip Montano, who had felony and misdemeanor warrants related to burglary and gun theft for his arrest. The deputy approached Montano as he got into the driver’s seat of a red Mustang, opened the driver’s door, and ordered Montano out of the car to arrest him. Montano struggled with the deputy, then started the vehicle and sped away at a high rate of speed. Montano’s vehicle slid around in the parking lot, forcing a nearby pedestrian to jump out of the way and the deputy had to move behind another vehicle to avoid being hit.

Shortly after fleeing the area, a responding backup deputy discovered Montano’s vehicle overturned on Sanguinetti Loop Road under the Highway 108 overpass. Montano crawled out of the wrecked vehicle and was taken into custody by the deputy.

After receiving medical care, Montano was arrested on the charges of felony resisting an officer using force or violence, reckless driving in a parking lot, and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and his outstanding warrants.