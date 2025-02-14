New Tuolumne County Supervisors To Share Opinions

Steve Griefer and Mike Holland View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the two newest members of the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors, Mike Holland of District One and Steve Griefer of District Four.

Both were elected this past year and took office in early January. District One covers the greater Sonora area and District Four is primarily the south county region around Groveland.

They will speak about their backgrounds, why they decided to seek office, and their priorities moving forward.

They will also share their reactions to the current challenging budget times, and detail several of the early actions that have been taken in response.