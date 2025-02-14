Drizzle
47.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

New Tuolumne County Supervisors To Share Opinions

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Steve Griefer and Mike Holland

Steve Griefer and Mike Holland

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the two newest members of the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors, Mike Holland of District One and Steve Griefer of District Four.

Both were elected this past year and took office in early January. District One covers the greater Sonora area and District Four is primarily the south county region around Groveland.

They will speak about their backgrounds, why they decided to seek office, and their priorities moving forward.

They will also share their reactions to the current challenging budget times, and detail several of the early actions that have been taken in response.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 