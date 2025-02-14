CA Poll Looks At Governor’s Race, Newsom and Trump Approval Ratings

Governor Gavin Newsom and President Donald Trump View Photo

Sacramento, CA — A potential frontrunner has emerged in the California Governor’s race.

A new poll was conducted in partnership between Emerson College, Inside California Politics, and The Hill.

It shows that former Vice President Kamala Harris would have the support of 57% of California voters if she chooses to run for Governor. Coming in second was former Congresswoman Katie Porter with 9% and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa with 4%.

Spencer Campbell, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling, says, “Support for Harris is strongest among women (60%), Hispanics (61%), and Black voters (64%).”

Polling shows that Governor Gavin Newsom has a 42% job approval among California voters, while 40% disapprove of the job he is doing. President Donald Trump holds a 37% job approval rating in the state and 53% disapproval (A national poll released by CBS this week showed that President Trump has an overall 53% approval rating to 47% disapproval).

62% think the California government should spend more on firefighter staffing and equipment. 70% said they feel climate change contributed to the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

Regarding President Trump’s directive to open dams in Central California, 52% think it was a bad thing, while 48% think it was a good thing.

Kimball adds, “There is a partisan divide on Trump’s actions in California: 72% of Democrats think the opening of Central California dams was a bad thing for the state, while 83% of Republicans think it was a good thing. Independents best represent the divide: 51% think it was a good thing and 49% a bad thing.”

54% think California’s high-speed rail project is a good use of state funds, while 46% think it is a bad use. A majority of voters (56%) think mass deportations of undocumented immigrants in California are a bad thing, while 44% think they are a good thing.