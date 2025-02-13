Power Outages In Tuolumne And Calaveras Counties

Sonora, CA — Some power outages are popping up around the Mother Lode as a storm system passes through the region.

PG&E reports that 480 customers lost electricity at 8:07 am in the area of Highway 4 near Dorrington. Officials are investigating what caused the outage and the hope is to have everyone restored by 2 pm. It is impacting streets such as Meko Drive, Shoshone Drive, Jibway Drive, Walapar Lane, Ottawa Drive, Pomo Circle and Black Foot Circle.

91 customers lost electricity near West Point at 9:36 am. The specific cause is under investigation and it is unclear when there will be full restoration. It is impacting homes around Bald Mountain Road, Hilltop View Drive, Eganhoff Lane, and Ridgecrest Way.

In Groveland, one customer lost power along Morgan Drive at 9:42 am and it is unknown when there will be full restoration.

In the Cedar Ridge area of Tuolumne County, there is a single customer who lost power at 8 am on Yerba Santa Road and full restoration is anticipated by 4 pm.