Health Lit Now Continues Its Growth

Carlos Geisdorff, Barry Hillman and Dr. Todd Stolp Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Health Lit Now, a non-profit which launched out of the Tuolumne County Innovation Lab, is presenting healthcare literacy programs to between 2,000 -2,500 students in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

It has a direct tie to local economic development, as many students learn about career opportunities in a variety of healthcare related fields via its “Exploratorium of Healthcare Careers.” This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the group’s President Barry Hillman, Vice President Dr. Todd Stolp, and Carlos Geisdorff, who is the Me-Wuk Language Program Manager for the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians, one of the agency partners. They will explain how the non-profit originated, the programs it operates, and why health literacy is important for a community.

To learn more about HealthLitNow, click here.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9am on STAR 92.7. For our extensive audio archive of past interviews on Mother Lode Views click on the “Multimedia” tab and on “Mother Lode Views” or keyword: mlviews Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.