Running A Stop Sign Got A Jupiter Man Handcuffed

Sonora CHP patrol vehicle View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — A Jupiter man was pulled over for rolling through a stop sign in downtown Twain Harte, but that is not what ended up getting him arrested.

A Sonora Unit CHP officer patrolling the area of Joaquin Gully Road near Meadow Drive recently watched as the driver of a Ford F150 pickup blew through a four-way stop sign directly into the path of an oncoming vehicle. Luckily, the two vehicles were able to miss each other and not collide. The officer pulled the truck over while conducting a record check of the driver, 62-year-old Ronald Akin, and his vehicle. It revealed that Akin was driving on a suspended license for a prior DUI arrest and the pickup was reported stolen in October out of Modesto.

Akin was arrested for vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and driving on a suspended license and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail.