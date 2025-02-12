First Boxing Event, High-Profile Fight, Planned At Chicken Ranch Resort

The Chicken Ranch Casino Resort View Photo

Jamestown, CA — The recently opened Chicken Ranch Casino Resort will attract boxing fans to the Mother Lode next week.

The Home to Roost, a 10-round lightweight event is planned for Wednesday, February 19, at the resort. It will be streamed on Amazon Prime and broadcast on ProBox TV. Stockton native, and WBA Title Holder, Gabriel Flores Jr. will be in the main event against Jose Arellano.

Flores, known as the “Stockton King,” will defend his 25-2 record at the first-ever fight at the resort. Additional names on the card include up-and-coming fighters Emiliano Moreno, David Navarro and Charlie Sheehy.

“We are thrilled to bring the heat with such a high-profile event to Chicken Ranch Casino Resort,” stated Joseph Mathiesen-Powell, tribal chairman of Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians. “This will be a night to remember for boxing fans, Stockton natives and guests all around.”

Additional activities will be taking place at the resort on the day prior, Tuesday, February 18, including meet and greets. ProBox TV is selling tickets for Wednesday’s event, and the website notes that prices range from $75-125.