Valley Dale Project Going Before Planning Commission

Valley Dale Apartment Project Artist Rendering View Photos

Standard, CA – A proposal to build a 56-unit apartment project will go before the Tuolumne County Planning Commission next week.

The Valley Dale development is proposed by the Stanislaus Regional Housing Authority, which operates affordable housing units with income caps.

The project would be situated along 4.3 acres at 14562 Peaceful Valley Road.

It is approximately 2,200 feet northwest of the intersection of Peaceful Valley Road and Mono Way. There would be 20 three-bedroom units, 15 two-bedroom units, and 18 one-bedroom units. In addition, there would be a community room, community kitchen, maintenance room, laundry facilities, and a playground. 91 parking spaces would be provided, including solar carport structures.

The project requires a General Plan amendment, Zone Change, Site Development Permit, and approval of the Mitigated Negative Declaration environmental documents.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 19, at 6 pm in the Board of Supervisors meeting room.

We reported yesterday that four members were appointed to the commission on Tuesday. The group will also select a new chair and vice chair at next week’s meeting.