Update: Wreck Snarls Traffic On Highway 108

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Update at 9:40am: The CHP reports the crash on Highway 108 near Hess Avenue has been cleared and traffic is moving freely again.

Original story posted at 8:20am: Sonora, CA — The CHP reports that a pickup truck and a van have collided on Highway 108 near the Hess Avenue off-ramp.

Officials are diverting traffic off Highway 108 at Hess Avenue and Upper Mono Way. Minor injuries have been reported from the crash. You will need to avoid the area.

