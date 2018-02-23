Quantcast
Update: Wreck Snarls Traffic On Highway 108

02/23/2018 9:40 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Update at 9:40am: The CHP reports the crash on Highway 108 near Hess Avenue has been cleared and traffic is moving freely again.

Original story posted at 8:20am: Sonora, CA — The CHP reports that a pickup truck and a van have collided on Highway 108 near the Hess Avenue off-ramp.

Officials are diverting traffic off Highway 108 at Hess Avenue and Upper Mono Way. Minor injuries have been reported from the crash. You will need to avoid the area.

Highway 108 Near Hess Avenue

Highway 108 Near Hess Avenue 37.979454, -120.336428 Hess Avenue, Sonora, CA, USA (Directions)
