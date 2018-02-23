Update: Wreck Snarls Traffic On Highway 108
BJ Hansen, MML News Director
Update at 9:40am: The CHP reports the crash on Highway 108 near Hess Avenue has been cleared and traffic is moving freely again.
Original story posted at 8:20am: Sonora, CA — The CHP reports that a pickup truck and a van have collided on Highway 108 near the Hess Avenue off-ramp.
Officials are diverting traffic off Highway 108 at Hess Avenue and Upper Mono Way. Minor injuries have been reported from the crash. You will need to avoid the area.
