Fowler Murder Conviction Overturned

San Andreas, CA — The murder conviction of a Calaveras teen has been overturned by an appellate court, so he could now face a new trial.

Isiah Fowler was found guilty in 2015 for the murder of his 8-year-old sister, Leila Fowler. It was a case that shook the close knit Valley Springs community. However, a state appellate court found that two of the four interviews law enforcement conducted with him violated his Miranda rights. He made inconsistent statements as well during the interviews. You can read a 58-page appellate court report by clicking here.

Isiah Fowler was 12-years old when his sister was killed, and he is now 17. He will remain in a youth correctional institution in Stockton, where he has been serving a 16 year sentence, until the next legal step is determined.

