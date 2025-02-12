Students Taking Heart Health To Heart

Adventist Health Sonora's Heart Month Field Trip at High Country Sports Arena in Sonora -- TCPH photo View Photos

Sonora, CA – Hundreds of local students took a field trip to learn how to keep their hearts healthy during February, which is American Heart Month.

Tuolumne County Public Health reports that nearly 500 3rd-5th grade students recently participated in Adventist Health Sonora’s “Heart Month” Field Trip at High Country Sports Arena, near Camage Avenue off Tuolumne Road in Sonora. Students learned how good nutrition helps their bodies, including their hearts, stay strong. They also got a firsthand look at how smoking damages the lungs and saw a demonstration of how CPR saves lives.

Snack time was a treat, as they learned how a nut-free trail mix of dried fruits, whole grain cereals, pumpkin seeds, and popcorn is heart-healthy. Click here for more heart-healthy topics from the American Heart Association.