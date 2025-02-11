Invasive Mussel Forces Lake Tulloch To Close Recreational Boating

Lake Tulloch Recreation View Photo

Jamestown, CA—Recreational boating has been closed on Lake Tulloch due to an invasive mussel threat.

“In an effort to protect Tulloch Reservoir from the potential spread of invasive species, the Tri-Dam Project has announced the immediate closure of the reservoir to all recreational boating until further notice,” state Tri-Dam officials said, adding, “This decision was made to prevent the introduction of the Golden Mussel, an invasive species known for causing severe ecological and infrastructure damage.”

Due to their rapid reproduction and ability to adhere to submerged surfaces, golden mussels pose a hazard to water sources by blocking conveyance infrastructure and intake pipelines. They have the potential to upset the natural equilibrium by displacing sport fish and native species. They are hard to get rid of once they are out there. The minuscule mussels may live in water for a long time as larvae. On boats or other watercraft, they may be carried with ease in live wells, bilges, ballast tanks, engine systems, plumbing, or any other compartment.

“We understand this may impact recreational users, but protecting the reservoir’s long-term health is our top priority,” relayed Tri-Dam officials. “By taking proactive measures now, we can prevent costly and irreversible damage to our ecosystem and water infrastructure.”

A procedure for lakefront property owners who already possess boats on Tulloch is being developed by the Tri-Dam Project. Local law enforcement will help as necessary, and ramp access will be monitored by partnered agencies and HOAs. As assessments proceed, the closure will stay in place until further notice.