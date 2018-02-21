More Candidates Planning To Run For Office In Tuolumne County

Tuolomne County Election Office Enlarge

Sonora, CA — New candidates have emerged this week in the race for District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor and Tuolumne County Tax Collector.

In the District Three race, where incumbent Evan Royce is declining to seek re-election, Merv Cancio announces that he will pull papers today, intending to run for the seat. Cancio has been a teacher at Curtis Creek Elementary School over the past 34 years. Others prospective candidates who have taken earlier steps include Laurie Sylwester, Anaiah Kirk and Aaron Rassmussen. The filing deadline goes through March 9 for races where incumbents are running and March 14 if the incumbents are not running.

In the race for Treasurer/Tax Collector, where Shelley Piech is declining to seek re-election, a local CPA, Justin Birtwhistle, pulled nominations papers yesterday. He joins Michelle Ronning, who has now returned all of her nomination papers and has qualified for the ballot.

Other local races on the June ballot will include Sheriff, Assessor-Recorder, Superintendent of Schools, Clerk/Auditor-Controller, Sonora City Council, District Attorney and Judicial seats. At this point the only other local race (Tuolumne County or City of Sonora) that has more potential candidates, then seats, is District Two Tuolumne County Supervisor. Prospective candidates include incumbent Randy Hanvelt and challengers Paul McNaul, Dave Titchenal and Ryan Campbell.

