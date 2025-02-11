Summerville High Wins Tuolumne County Mock Trial Championship

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office hosted the 7th Annual Tuolumne County Mock Trial Competition on January 15 and 22 at the Tuolumne County Superior Court, where local high school students took on the roles of attorneys, witnesses, clerks, and bailiffs in a simulated courtroom trial. This year’s case, People v. Gold, centered on a defendant charged with kidnapping. The competition was overseen by Tuolumne County judges, with local attorneys serving as scorers. The program, developed by the Constitutional Rights Foundation, is designed to help students gain a deeper understanding of the judicial system, sharpen their analytical and communication skills, and reinforce their civic responsibilities.

Summerville High School emerged as the county champion, securing the perpetual plaque and earning a spot in the California Mock Trial State Competition, which will be held March 14–16 at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles. The competition featured teams from Sonora High School, Summerville High School, and Tioga High School, with coaching provided by local educators and attorneys.

The trials saw Tioga High School defeating Sonora High in the first round, Summerville High School winning against Sonora High in the second round, and Summerville securing another victory against Tioga High in the final round. Judges presiding over the competition included the Hon. David Beyersdorf, Hon. Hallie Campbell, and Hon. Laura L. Krieg, while local attorneys, including Deputy District Attorneys Lindsey Bales and Kevin Grasell, served as scorers.

For more information on the Tuolumne County Mock Trial program, visit here.