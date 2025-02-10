Calaveras Supervisors To Review Wagon Trail Contracts, Property Purchase

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday.

The county leaders will vote on whether to post a letter of intent to purchase what is known as the Colombo Building at 23 East Saint Charles Street. Since 2008, the county has leased the building to house the Probation Department, Agriculture Department, and a portion of the election’s operations. The annual lease, which runs through 2027, costs the county over $242,000, annually. The owner approached the county about selling the building, and the county has tentatively agreed to buy it for $2.4 million. If it proceeds, the county will move the Agriculture Department from the top floor to allow both the Probation Department and Day Reporting Center to be under one roof.

There is an additional item on the agenda to approve a lease agreement for a property at 556 Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas for the Ag Department. The agreed-upon price is not to exceed $75,541.

The Supervisors will also vote on updating the contracts with Dewberry Engineers and Dokken Engineering related to the Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment project between Angels Camp and Copperopolis. Both have to do with subcontractor Alta Acheological not being interested in renewing a contract for 2025 related to archeological work (tribal and cultural monitoring).

The need to find someone new would increase Dewberry’s contract (management services) by $251,315 to just over $3.6 million (total).

Dokken Engineering (design and construction support services) would see its contract increase by $319,426 to just over $7.9 million.

There will also be a vote on approving a local Clean California slogan for a social media campaign being developed to promote clean highways.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 8 am with closed session items, and the regular session (including items referenced) will get underway at 9 am.