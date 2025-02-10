Tuolumne County Supervisors To Vote On Three Planning Commission Seats

Tuolumne County Planning Commission seats View Photo

There are seven seats on the Tuolumne County Planning Commission, and three terms expire on February 15. Each board of supervisor district has a seat, and there are two at-large positions.

Those terming out are John Latorre in District One, Catherine Santa Maria in District Four, and Ron Kopf in District Five.

New District One Supervisor Mike Holland is proposing that Sasha Farkas be appointed to the District One position and new District Four Supervisor Steve Griefer is recommending Michael Smithwick for his area.

Meanwhile, District Five Supervisor Jaron Brandon is proposing that Kopf remain in his seat.

The other supervisors typically go along with the supervisors’ selections for their districts.

The appointments will be voted on during Tuesday’s meeting which starts at 9 am in the board meeting room.

If approved, the three will join existing commissioners, Jim Cherry in District Two, Jim Jordan in District Three, and at-large members Jerry Morrow and Jim Garaventa.

The planning commission makes land use decisions and recommendations for the county.

In other business on Tuesday, the Supervisors will recognize the 175 anniversary of the County of Tuolumne, and break into a closed session to discuss the open CAO position, along with the open Air Pollution Control Director.