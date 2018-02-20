TUD Urging Customers To Protect Pipes

Sonora, CA — With more freezing temperatures anticipated over the coming days, the Tuolumne Utilities District is concerned about the havoc it could cause for water pipes.

Spokesperson Lisa Westbrook says the utility is urging customers to take action today to ensure that pipes are properly protected. Outside faucets and pipes are most vulnerable to freezing, as well as those in unheated garages and crawl spaces. To prevent pipes from freezing, you should wrap them with insulating material. It is also important to disconnect garden hoses.

You can find more tips from TUD on how to winterize your property by clicking here. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid-twenties throughout the next week.

