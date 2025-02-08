Boot Print Connects Burglar To Amador County Break-in

Amador County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential burglary on Williams Road in Pioneer View Photo

Amador County, CA— Amador County homeowners were startled this past Sunday (2/2) when an alleged burglar busted through a side door into the residence.

The break-in happened around 4:40 p.m. on Williams Road, north of Highway 26, in the Pioneer area. Deputies responded to a report of an in-progress burglary. Sheriff’s investigators relayed, “The victims were home when they heard and observed a male force entry into the side door of their residence.”

The suspect took off on foot before deputies arrived on the scene. A report of a male subject, matching the description provided by the victim, walking in the middle of Highway 26 and acting erratically sent deputies to that area. The unidentified suspect only surrendered after deputies warned that a K9 would be deployed if he did not cooperate.

According to sheriff’s officials, “The victim positively identified the suspect and the suspect’s boots matched a boot print found inside the victim’s residence, where the suspect forced entry through the door.”

The suspect was later determined to be on Amador County probation and handcuffed for burglary and a probation violation.