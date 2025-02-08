Sonora Woman Arrested For Allegedly Using Guitar As Weapon

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman was handcuffed after allegedly using a guitar as a weapon against an elderly man and then resisting arrest after locking herself in a bedroom and refusing to come out.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies recently responded to a residence in the 19100 block of Beauchamp Drive, near Black Oak Road, off Tuolumne Road in Sonora for a report that 38-year-old Alyssa Link was having a “mental health episode” and damaging the home by swinging a guitar around. Once at the property, deputies discovered that Link had locked herself in a bedroom.

A relative of Link’s, a 69-year-old man, told deputies that when he confronted her about the yelling and damage, Link began swinging the guitar at him. Sheriff officials say the elderly man was struck once in the forearm. While calling 911, he says she struck chimney pipes, causing about $650 in damages. Link then locked herself in a bedroom.

Deputies tried to get Link to come out of the room, but she refused. Eventually, after more than an hour, deputies forced the bedroom door open, and she was arrested. Once inside the room, deputies found a loaded, short-barrel shotgun in plain sight. Link was arrested for felony elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, felony vandalism, resisting arrest, and two outside agency misdemeanor warrants.