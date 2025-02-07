Preliminary Details About Parrotts Ferry Road Investigation

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo View Photo

Vallecito, CA — There was a heavy amount of law enforcement staged at the intersection of Parrotts Ferry Road and Moaning Cave Road in Calaveras County on Thursday morning.

During the nine o’clock hour, the sheriff’s office encouraged residents nearby to avoid that area and take alternate routes. Shortly after, the all-clear was given.

Neighbors nearby have reached out to Clarke Broadcasting inquiring about the incident due to many of the officials being armed, and the heavy amount of activity.

Calaveras Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson, Lt. Greg Stark, indicated that only limited details are available at this time, but noted they were providing assistance to the San Jose Police Department in relation to an investigation. He says, “We served a warrant, however, no one was home at the time. There is some follow-up investigation being completed.”

No arrests have been made at this point and officials have not provided details about any potential suspects. We will pass along more information as it becomes available.